Two deaths on Weyerhaeuser Road in Aiken under investigation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths and currently have a man in custody.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road around 11:24 a.m., Thursday in reference to a death.
The 911 caller was detained shortly after deputies arrived and discovered two deceased women.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was then called in to assist in the investigation.
No further information has been released, as of yet. Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
