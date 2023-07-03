AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two Augusta daycare owners wanted for multiple counts of child abuse have been arrested after warrants were filed in November 2022.

Investigators say 22-year-old Rakimma Hadilyah Galloway and 21-year-old Jada Galloway, both of the 3300 block of Tate Road in South Augusta were arrested Thursday, June 29th and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on four counts of First Degree Cruelty to Children.

Jada Galloway Rakimma Galloway

Following the NewsChannel 6 article on the Galloways published last November, another parent came forward with accusations against the two babysitters/daycare owners who kept multiple children.

According to the warrants, the victims’ families are saying the suspects were striking the children across their hip bones from everything from a rod to a metal pizza pan, and lighting a lighter and throwing alcohol on the children.

They Galloways remain in the Richmond County Jail.