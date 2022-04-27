THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after leading a two-county chase that ended in Thomson after deputies had to use a spike strip to stop him.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, April 26th at 7:35 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of GSP 25 Grovetown with a vehicle pursuit near SR 150 and Cobbham Road that eventually entered McDuffie County.

The chase moved through several county roads before traveling down Rousseau Creek Road, which is a dead-end road. Georgia State Patrol units reached the pursuit area and deployed a spike strip near Camellia Drive.

After striking the spike strip, the suspect vehicle slowed and a “felony take down” was conducted, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The chase suspect, 35-year-old Miequele Kieme Posey, was taken into custody and detained at Columbia County Detention Center.

Posey is charged with four charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Knowingly Driving a Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked License

No Proof of Minimum Insurance.

GSP troopers say they were not actively involved in pursuing the vehicle. According to GSP, the Troopers involved were only employed in the deployment of the stop sticks.