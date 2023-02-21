AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Police say a 30-year-old is dead after a shooting on Edgefield Highway.

21-year-old Jorge Espinoza and 18-year-old April Hudson are accused of shooting to death 30-year-old Marquel Judge.

Around 5:00 Monday afternoon, police say Judge was shot when a car pulled up and the suspects started shooting.

Judge was a passenger in the car when he was hit in the head.

He died at the hospital.

Espinoza is charged with Murder, Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime, and two counts of Attempted Murder.

Hudson is charged with Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.