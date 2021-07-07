Two charged in discovery of body in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a body found in Aiken County.

21-year-old Austin Bernard Martin and 21-year-old Dahkir Anderson are charged with Murder and Destruction Desecration or Removal of Human Remains.

Both men were already in custody, arrested on June 25 in relation to the armed kidnapping of Jhaz Allison.

On June 29, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Harbor Drive in reference to a buried body.

The body of a black man was recovered and will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C., to determine the cause of death.

The name of the victim found buried has not yet been released, pending positive identification by the Coroner.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811