BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men have been arrested after authorities received a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotic sales.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29th at about 6 P.M., the Special Response Team (SRT) entered the residence located on the 1200 block of Farmers Bridge Road.

Authorities say when SRT entered the home, Michael Whitaker, the suspect for the search warrant, was holding a small caliber semi-automatic handgun, and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

According to officers on the scene, while continuing the search in the residence, James Gordon Martin was found inside the kitchen disposing of narcotics.

Deputies say Martin began actively fighting with them, and after a brief struggle, Martin was taken into custody.

Courtesy of Burke County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, the items that were seized during the search were Methamphetamines, items to package the Methamphetamine for sale, and several firearms.

Officers say after a complete check on Martin, it was shown that he had an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Martin has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and Whitaker has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Both Whitaker and Martin were transported to the Burke County Detention Center.