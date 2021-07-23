Two brothers killed a day apart in Aiken County shootings

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms that shooting victims in two different incidents were brothers.

28-year-old Stacey Judge was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Wednesday, July 21st, at a residence at 641 Moon Shadow Street near New Ellenton in rural Aiken County. A New Ellenton Police Department officer responded to mutual aid at the location after multiple 911 calls came through Aiken County Dispatch. Stacey was found on the floor of the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Stacey, the older Judge brother.

Then, Thursday night shortly before 10 p.m., North Augusta Public Safety responded to the 300 block of West Hugh Street at North Augusta Gardens Apartments for a call of shots fired. 25-year-old Stashaun Judge was found unresponsive at the apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound, and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooter is unidentified but fled on foot. No motive has been determined.

The younger brother’s death is being investigated by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office does not have enough information at this time to say publicly whether the two fatal shootings are related.

Tips can be provided anonymously to Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or at either investigating offices.