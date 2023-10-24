AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is behind bars after her grandchildren ingested meth while in her care.

According to arrest warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Laura Hutto Burnett’s 1 and 3 year-old grandchildren are recovering after meth caused foaming at the mouth and seizures.

Another child, a 6-year-old, was not physically injured.

The incident happened October 21st, on the 100 block of Avondale in Augusta. Authorities say Hutto’s home was in a state of disarray and is known for drug activity.

Burnett is charged with:

3 counts of Cruelty to Children – 2nd degree

Maintaining disorderly household

possession and the use of drug related objects

