AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is behind bars after her grandchildren ingested meth while in her care.
According to arrest warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Laura Hutto Burnett’s 1 and 3 year-old grandchildren are recovering after meth caused foaming at the mouth and seizures.
Another child, a 6-year-old, was not physically injured.
The incident happened October 21st, on the 100 block of Avondale in Augusta. Authorities say Hutto’s home was in a state of disarray and is known for drug activity.
Burnett is charged with:
- 3 counts of Cruelty to Children – 2nd degree
- Maintaining disorderly household
- possession and the use of drug related objects
