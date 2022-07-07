RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who are wanted for theft.

The incident happened at the IGA Food Store on Deans Bridge Road on Monday, June 27th.

Authorities say Troy Wesby, Jr. and Zenovia Foots are both wanted for theft.

Authorities also say they are both known to frequent the Florence Street area.

If you have any information concerning these suspects, please contact Investigator Sean Morrow (706) 432-5281 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020.