Two arrests made in barber shop murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two teens are facing charges in a deadly armed robbery, late last month.

Investigators have arrested and charged 18-year-old Kazarie Middleton and 18-year-old Marquise Harris. Both are charged with two counts of Murder, Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The two are charged in connection with the double homicide at Johnson’s Beauty & Barber Salon on Eve Street on November 23.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene at 2:18 p.m., finding the bodies of 48-year-old Miguel D. Freeman and 34-year-old Wyman K. Scott.

Investigators tell us a third suspect has also been identified and is still wanted at this time. Their name has not been released.

