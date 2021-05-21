Two arrested on narcotics charges; drugs, guns seized at home on Ridgewood Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are facing charges following the seizure of narcotics and firearms from a Richmond County home.

30-year-old Michael Henderson was arrested Thursday, May 20, during a traffic stop by Richmond County deputies. Investigators say he was already wanted by another agency for outstanding warrants.

After the traffic stop, a search warrant was enacted on the residence of Henderson’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Lakeata Sinkfield, on the 1400 block of Ridgewood Drive.

As a result of the search, investigators seized 5 guns and 6.71 pounds of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine mixture.

Henderson faces the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Also arrested on a Grand Jury Arrest Warrant and a warrant for Other Authorities.

Sinkfield is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.