Two arrested on narcotics charges; drugs, guns seized at home on Ridgewood Drive in Augusta

Crime News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are facing charges following the seizure of narcotics and firearms from a Richmond County home.

30-year-old Michael Henderson was arrested Thursday, May 20, during a traffic stop by Richmond County deputies. Investigators say he was already wanted by another agency for outstanding warrants.

After the traffic stop, a search warrant was enacted on the residence of Henderson’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Lakeata Sinkfield, on the 1400 block of Ridgewood Drive.

As a result of the search, investigators seized 5 guns and 6.71 pounds of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine mixture.

Henderson faces the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Also arrested on a Grand Jury Arrest Warrant and a warrant for Other Authorities.

Sinkfield is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories