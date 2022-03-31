WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wrens Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case.

Mary Lattimore, 56, and Terry Lattimore, 27, both of Wrens, are charged with one count of neglect to a disabled adult, elder, person, or resident.

The charges stem from an investigation and a search warrant at a home on Detroit Avenue. Investigators say the victim was living in very poor conditions, and the person’s health was “compromised from neglect.”

The pair was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday, March 30.

The investigation is ongoing. Contact the GBI Region 7 Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.

The case will be prosecuted by the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.