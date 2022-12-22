COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two alleged suspects wanted for stealing a debit card.

Authorities say the two alleged suspects in the photo stole a debit card from a vehicle that was located at Planet Fitness on Bobby Jones Expressway, and then the card was used at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway to purchase gift cards.

According to the CCSO, the incident happened on Friday, December 16th,

If anyone has any information on the identities or whereabouts of these two alleged suspects, please contact the CCSO at 706-541-2800.