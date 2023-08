AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two shooting suspects.

Bryson Burns and Ricky Parker allegedly both simultaneously fired shots at one man at the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Road, July 16th.

Bryson Burns Ricky Parker Jr.

Reports say those multiple shots damaged a gas pump, a couple of vehicles, and left the targeted victim with a gunshot wound.

If you know of the whereabouts of either suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.