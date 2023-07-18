JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 19-year-old twin brothers Chase Holton Hammond and Chad Hunter Hammond were arrested and charged with Arson on July 14, following incidents that resulted in two fires in Wrens.

Chase and Chad Hammond were connected to the fire at Lamb Brothers Lumber Company and a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned home near Hwy. 102.

Both fires were started last month on June 16.

Investigators from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the State Marshal’s Office and the Wren Fire Department have been working on the case since then.

The brothers are being held in jail without bond.