Twelve charged for drugs and possession of illegal firearms, half from CSRA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Twelve men and women face felony charges for possession of illegal firearms. These charges include convicted felons who are on probation for previous drugs or weapons charges.

“A vital part of protecting our communities is in enforcing laws that keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. Under Project Guardian, we will continue to collaborate with our local law enforcement partners and the ATF to lock up gun-carrying criminals.” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine

There have been at least 186 people federally charged for illegal firearms offenses in the Southern District of Georgia in the past year.

“Gun violence has negatively impacted the lives of far too many people in the Southern District of Georgia. “This type of violence is more likely to happen when guns are in the hands of individuals willing to obtain and/or use them illegally. This inter-agency collaboration and the resulting indictments goes a long way towards addressing gun violence by removing from our streets firearms and those willing to obtain them illegally and potentially use them.” Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the ATF

The twelve charged include:

32-year-old Jonah Robert Schafner , of Grovetown, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Schafner was arrested July 27 when Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a burglary in progress found Schafner inside a man’s residence in the Ivey Falls neighborhood where multiple firearms had been gathered, including one in his possession that had been reported stolen in a vehicle break-in. One of the charges also relates to a firearm Schafner is alleged to have sold to a pawn shop.

, of Grovetown, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Schafner was arrested July 27 when Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a burglary in progress found Schafner inside a man’s residence in the Ivey Falls neighborhood where multiple firearms had been gathered, including one in his possession that had been reported stolen in a vehicle break-in. One of the charges also relates to a firearm Schafner is alleged to have sold to a pawn shop. 30-year-old Terrence Latroy Brown , of North Charleston, S.C., charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Eutylone (bath salts), and Possession of a Firearm by a Drug User. Brown was arrested by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies after a traffic stop in which drugs and an AK-47 rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

, of North Charleston, S.C., charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Eutylone (bath salts), and Possession of a Firearm by a Drug User. Brown was arrested by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies after a traffic stop in which drugs and an AK-47 rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle. 33-year-old Evan Vashard Smith , of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Smith was arrested Nov. 16, 2019, after running from a stopped vehicle and dropping a pistol while being chased by Richmond County Sheriff’s investigators.

, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Smith was arrested Nov. 16, 2019, after running from a stopped vehicle and dropping a pistol while being chased by Richmond County Sheriff’s investigators. 40-year-old Dennis O’Keefe Harris , of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Harris was arrested Jan. 1, 2019, by Savannah Police officers who found a pistol in his waistband after he ran during a traffic stop.

, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Harris was arrested Jan. 1, 2019, by Savannah Police officers who found a pistol in his waistband after he ran during a traffic stop. 48-year-old Cary Dewayne Cranford , of Thomson, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Cranford was arrested July 1 by Thomson Police officers responding to a report of a man firing a shotgun at a motorist.

, of Thomson, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Cranford was arrested July 1 by Thomson Police officers responding to a report of a man firing a shotgun at a motorist. 47-year-old Tona Nikia Wright , of Augusta, charged the Possession of Firearm by a Drug User; Possession of Marijuana; Driving Under the Influence on an Area in Federal Jurisdiction; and for entering a military installation with an unauthorized firearm. Wright was arrested April 30 after running through the gate at Fort Gordon. After her vehicle was stopped, U.S. Army CID officers found a pistol and drugs in her car.

, of Augusta, charged the Possession of Firearm by a Drug User; Possession of Marijuana; Driving Under the Influence on an Area in Federal Jurisdiction; and for entering a military installation with an unauthorized firearm. Wright was arrested April 30 after running through the gate at Fort Gordon. After her vehicle was stopped, U.S. Army CID officers found a pistol and drugs in her car. 44-year-old Chavar Alec Harrison , of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Harrison was arrested April 17 during a traffic stop when Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in his vehicle.

, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Harrison was arrested April 17 during a traffic stop when Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in his vehicle. 24-year-old Tyshaun Richey , of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richey was arrested Oct. 7, 2019, by Savannah Police officers after running from a traffic stop and dropping a pistol. The firearm had been reported stolen.

, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richey was arrested Oct. 7, 2019, by Savannah Police officers after running from a traffic stop and dropping a pistol. The firearm had been reported stolen. 34-year-old Alisha Nicole Howard , of Augusta, Ga., charged with Transfer of an Illegal Firearm (Sawed-Off Shotgun); three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person; and two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Heroin. Howard was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous state convictions for domestic violence.

, of Augusta, Ga., charged with Transfer of an Illegal Firearm (Sawed-Off Shotgun); three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person; and two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Heroin. Howard was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous state convictions for domestic violence. 40-year-old Frank Mitchell, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mitchel was arrested Nov. 21, 2019 when Savannah Police officers investigating a domestic disturbance briefly chased his pickup truck before it ran in a ditch and Mitchel fled. After he was apprehended, officers found a pistol on the front seat along with an unharmed and unrestrained 4-month-old baby.

of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mitchel was arrested Nov. 21, 2019 when Savannah Police officers investigating a domestic disturbance briefly chased his pickup truck before it ran in a ditch and Mitchel fled. After he was apprehended, officers found a pistol on the front seat along with an unharmed and unrestrained 4-month-old baby. 29 -year-old Joseph Brandon Melton , of Jesup, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Melton was arrested Jan. 23 by Ware County deputies who found a pistol in his pocket during a traffic stop.

, of Jesup, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Melton was arrested Jan. 23 by Ware County deputies who found a pistol in his pocket during a traffic stop. 30-year-old Ashley Pitts, of Hinesville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Drug User. Pitts was arrested Jan. 24, 2019, when Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies responded to her home to investigate a complaint about a man brandishing a firearm. Accompanied by an officer from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the deputies checked to see if firearms were present in Pitts’ home and found a pistol, two shotguns and four rifles in her residence.

Two additional people have been sentenced to federal prison for crimes which include illegal firearms possession.

31-year-old Akeem Kirksey , of Brunswick, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kirksey, who was on federal supervised release, was arrested April 24, 2019, after a U.S. Probation officer saw Kirksey in possession of a pistol. Kirksey will be required to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kirksey, who was on federal supervised release, was arrested April 24, 2019, after a U.S. Probation officer saw Kirksey in possession of a pistol. Kirksey will be required to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term. 40-year-old Damian Kareim Barton, of Augusta, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison, fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Barton was arrested in Richmond County Feb. 12, 2019, after a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in which marijuana and THC vaping cartridges were found, along with a pistol that had been reported stolen.

These cases are being investigated by the Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

For information on how to lawfully purchase firearms, CLICK HERE.

