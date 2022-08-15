COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The suspect in the 2016 King’s Health Spa rape case is now back behind bars.

45-year-old Damione Aaron Evans is accused of assaulting two women and raping one of them in May of 2016.

He was charged with Rape, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Sodomy, Two counts of Kidnapping, and Robbery.

Evans turned himself in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for the string of crimes in June of 2016.

According to the Columbia County Court System, Evans was released on bond a month later, on .July 15th, 2016.

He was rearrested Friday, August 12, 2022 and remains in the Columbia County Jail.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Columbia County District Attorney, Bobby Christine, about why this case hasn’t gone to trial:

The Evans case came to my attention when the Office of the District Attorney for the Columbia Judicial Circuit was created and I was appointed DA at the end of July, 2021. I cannot speak to the years prior to me inheriting the case, though I speculate delay in 2020 and the first half of 2021 was related to the COVID shut-down of many court activities. Bobby Christine, District Attorney – Columbia Judicial Circuit

Christine goes on to explain that once they opened the case and realized how serious and old it was, action was taken.

He also says while in preparation for pretrial hearings scheduled for last week, they became aware of events alleged to have occurred in Atlanta.

Based upon what they uncovered, the DA’s office filed a motion requesting that Evans’ bond be revoked.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details in this developing story...