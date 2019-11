EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators are looking into an attempted home invasion in Edgefield.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 21st. at a home on Cold Springs Road.

Pictures of the suspects were caught on a trail camera on the property.

Investigators are asking residents with surveillance cams in the area of Cold Springs Road, Red Hill Road and Key Road to contact the sheriff’s office or Investigator Ireland at 803-637-5337