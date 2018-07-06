Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Three men in Burke County are behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
David Phillips, Tyree Powell, and Joshua Raymond are all facing felony drug charges.
Deputies pulled them over for a seatbelt violation but smelled marijuana.
They found two guns, 37 grams of marijuana, point-two grams of heroin and digital scales.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Texas mother accused of selling...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Arrest made in Wagener homicide case
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop