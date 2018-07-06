Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Burke County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Three men in Burke County are behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

David Phillips, Tyree Powell, and Joshua Raymond are all facing felony drug charges.

Deputies pulled them over for a seatbelt violation but smelled marijuana.

They found two guns, 37 grams of marijuana, point-two grams of heroin and digital scales.