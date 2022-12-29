WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.

According to Wrens Police Department, officers pulled over a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk just after midnight Wednesday on Broad Street. During the stop, officers located and seized the marijuana and two firearms, one of which was converted to fully automatic while the other was reported stolen years ago.

The driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Wesley Bolding, of Decatur, Ga. was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, unlawful possession of a machine gun, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a license plate, and window tint violation.

Bolding is being housed at the Jefferson County Detention Center.