Three wanted in multiple Washington County shootings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people are wanted after multiple shootings occurred in Washington County on Sunday.

Washington County deputies are looking for 21-year-old Jakobe Hykeem Hodges, 19-year-old Keimahn Ahmad Cuyler, and 18-year-old Justin Keyon Hooks.

Jakobe Hykeem Hodges, 21

Justin Keyon Hooks, 18

Keimahn Ahmad Cuyler, 19

All three are Sandersville residents and are wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Criminal Damage to Property, Discharge of Gun or Pistol Near a Public Highway or Street, and Reckless Conduct. All three should be considered armed and dangerous.

Multiple reports of gunfire spread across the County Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, including a shooting at the Jet Food Store at 621 Sparta Road, just a few blocks from downtown Sandersville, earlier in the day, followed by a shooting in which multiple homes were struck by gunfire along Saras Road outside of Tennille.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered upward of 30 shell casings from the scene of the Saras Road shooting. The bullets fired were from multiple firearms, according to a statement released from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

The 19-year-old suspect, Keimahn Ahmad Cuyler was last seen driving a burgundy Buick with a dented door and a missing hubcap.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they have any information that could lead to their arrest to please leave a tip at (478) 552-0911 or to report a possible sighting to call 911.