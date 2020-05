AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men are wanted in regards to a theft at a Raceway gas station on Washington Rd. in Augusta.

The theft took place May 9, 2020 at a Raceway on the 3000 block of Washington Rd. They were seen leaving the gas station in a white minivan.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.