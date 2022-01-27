Three wanted for an armed robbery at JR’s Food Mart

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at JR’s Food Mart on Old Savannah Rd. in Augusta.

On January 25, 2022, deputies were dispatched to JR Food Mart on the 2000 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, they spoke with the clerk who said she was checking a customer out when three black males entered the store and robbed it at gun point.

She said one of the suspects jumped behind the counter and pointed the gun at her. He told her he wouldn’t shoot if she gave him the money. She said the suspects took two drawers out of the cash register and ran out of the store. One of the suspects also took a $20 bill from her.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.