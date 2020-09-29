Three teens charged in alleged rape of 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old and two juvenile boys, aged 14 and 15, are in jail accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Cequez Jones has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation.

The names and charges for the other two boys have not been released.

The victim told investigators she and her sister met up with the boys who they knew through social media.

The victim also claims the boys repeatedly assaulted her while in a car and ran off when deputies rode through the area.

