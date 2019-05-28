Three teenagers are charged with aggravated assault, home invasion, and armed robbery

Three suspects are in custody after a home invasion and shooting in a Grovetown neighborhood.

The break-in happened Saturday on Parkridge Drive in the North Lake Subdivision.

A 19-year-old inside the home was shot in the stomach. There is still no word yet on his condition

Investigators are taking a closer look at the three men behind bars and charged.

The case is still an open investigation, so Samuel Long with public safety couldn’t tell NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, precisely what lead to the shooting.

However, he did say with the help of social media and surrounding law enforcement agencies; they are getting closer to solving this case.

The three teens are charged with aggravated assault, home invasion, and armed robbery. Grovetown Public Safety investigator Samuel Long told Devin, during the break-in two men reportedly shot the 19-year-old in the stomach who was visiting the owners of the home.

“They came directly towards him,” said Long. “There was some altercation occurred in the middle of that, And a single shot was discharged that hit him.”

The suspects drove off in a dark blue four-door sedan.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody shortly after the incident. 17-year-old Tavarsea Steed was taken into custody during a traffic stop. And 17-year-old Joseph M. Vaughner of Louisville was arrested on Monday.

Long told Devin social media played a huge role in capturing the suspects.

“People don’t necessarily want to talk at the immediate scene due to fear of being identified or singled out, and have some later retribution happen from a perpetrated,” explained Long.

One person who lives in the North Lake Subdivision says the neighborhood is usually a quiet area.

“A lot of military retirees live here,” said Virginia Smith. “A few active duty militaries live here, and it’s a very quiet place.”

Now she is encouraging her neighbors to get security cameras for their home.

“A lot of them do,” explained Smith. “So it’s an excellent idea to have that.”

Grovetown’s investigator says the community is stunned by this violent incident.

“Anytime we have an incident of this type; the whole city is shocked,” said Long. “Grovetown tends to be a quiet, very safe community, and we work very hard to make it so.”

Investigator Long adds more charges could be coming the suspects’ way.

Count on NewsChannel 6 as this story continues to develop.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps