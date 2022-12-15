The three deputies allegedly attacked a suspect accused of shooting another deputy in the face.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI has arrested and charged three Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on charges stemming from an incident that happened in November after an officer involved shooting involving 34-year-old Vernon Cratic.

Cratic is the subject in an officer involved shooting incident that happened November 10, 2022, in Richmond County.

Our previous article states that Vernon Cratic Jr., shot at deputies when the arrived on the scene.

Vernon Cratic Jr.

One deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries in that incident.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after the victim disclosed to GBI agents that he was physically assaulted by deputies after the officer-involved shooting incident the same day.

The GBI investigation revealed that Cratic was struck in the face and stomach while handcuffed in the elevator at the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Cratic was slammed against an exterior wall of the Sheriff’s Office while handcuffed and being escorted into the building.

The three deputies have been charged with the following & booked into the Richmond County Jail:

Quincy Cannon, age 31 – Battery and Violation of Oath of Office

Andrew Acosta, age 25 – Simple Battery and Violation of Oath of Office

Robert Wilson, age 45 – Violation of Oath of Office

The GBI investigation is ongoing. Once the case is done, the case file will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Cratic is currently being housed at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Butts County, Ga.