BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Three people have been arrested involving a shooting.

According to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting incident happened on December 27th on Moore Drive.

Authorities say Dustin Carroll, Kenneth Grubbs, and Tiffany Ray were arrested.

According to the Barwell County Sheriff’s Office, Grubbs and Carroll were charged with Shooting into a Dwelling and Attempted Murder while Ray was charged with Criminal Conspiracy.

Authorities state that all three have been transported to the Barnwell County Detention Center where they are awaiting bond.