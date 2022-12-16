GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, December 9th, Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Vine Lane in Grovetown in reference to an ongoing Fraud investigation involving Identity Theft and Counterfeiting.

The investigation revealed that Kayla Miller used her position at several banks to access and steal customer information.

Police say Miller and her boyfriend, Tymein Walker, and another man identified as Ni’im Williams, would then use the information to print counterfeit checks and open accounts under alias names.

Preliminary estimates place the amount of fraud to be about $1.6 million dollars.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Grovetown Investigators served a search warrant at a business operated by Walker on East Boundary in Augusta. During the search, further evidence of fraudulent activity was found.

Investigators say Tymein Walker is a member of the “Ganster Disciples” street gang and has a lengthy criminal history.

Tymein Walker

The investigation revealed that the money from the fraudulent activities was used to furnish a lavish lifestyle for Walker and Kayla Miller.

Tymein Walker was arrested and charged with Probation Violation, Financial Transaction Card Theft, and Unlawful Street Gang Activity. He remains in the Columbia County Jail.

Kayla Miller

Kayla Miller was arrested and charged with Financial Transaction Card Theft and 2 counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree. She has since been released.

Ni’im Williams

Ni’im Williams was arrested and charged with Forgery in the 3rd Degree. He has also since been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.