JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men sit in jail Saturday after trying to send drugs and other contraband to a local prison.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the men on Friday for trying to fly contraband into the Washington State Prison.

The men, 17-year-old Derek A. Spurgeon, of Augusta, 17-year-old Harvey Simson, of Augusta and 34-year-old Tylub-Deen El-Amin, of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested near the Jefferson/Washington County lines after attempting to use unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to fly narcotics, tobacco, cell phones and other restricted items into the prison.

This investigation is on-going and more arrests are anticipated.

All three men are being held in the Jefferson County Jail.