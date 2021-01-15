Three former Aiken County Detention Deputies arrested, fired for use of excessive force

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Three employees of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are off the job and facing charges related to use of excessive force.

Detention officers Rodney K. Robinson Jr., Hilario Fuentes-Rosario and Thomas Caffrey Jr. were investigated by SLED who determined they used excessive force used on an inmate.

After the investigation, all three were terminated from their positions. They were then arrested on Friday, January 15th.

Robinson Jr was hired as a Detention Officer on Jun 24, 2011. Caffrey Jr was hired as a Detention Officer on May 20, 2016. Fuentes-Rosario was hired as a Detention Officer on November 30, 2018.