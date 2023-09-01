LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF)- Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged three young men for yet another drive-by shooting in the county.

Investigators say it’s the 10th drive-by shooting this year.

The shooting happened on August 20th on Handy Street, near Louisville.

5 people were shot and sent to local hospitals, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The subjects arrested were 21-year-old Jalen Landers, 19-year-old O’Maryn Zentrell-Davis, and 18-year-old Lekendrick Cunningham.

“We’ve been having meetings with GBI and our sheriff’s office and the DA trying to get all the evidence we can get,” said Sheriff Gary Hutchins. “We believe the shooting in Louisville was gang related.”

While the deputies are still gathering certain details, Sheriff Hutchins says they are starting the interviewing process to get the truth.

“We don’t wanna mess up the investigation by getting ahead of it, so we’re interviewing people now. I’ve been tied up with this,” said the Sheriff.

All three subjects are in the Jefferson County jail, charged with several counts of aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and participation in street gang activity.

Authorities say that more charges and arrests could be made.

As for the victims, they are all out of the hospital and are recovering from their minor injuries at home.

A $5,000 reward will be given once all arrests and convictions are made, but for the time being the sheriff is asking for the community’s help.

“I just invite the community just to give us information. If they know anything, their name will never be mentioned just to help solve these problems,” Hutchins said. “This is a tragedy for these families in Wrens and in Louisville. We’re gonna do everything we can to solve this problem and situation.”

According to Hutchins, there will be a meeting this Saturday morning, September 2nd, at 8:00 AM, which will give the community a chance to share solutions.

The meeting will be in Wrens, at the track across from Family Dollar, and beside Wrens Baptist Church.

If you have any information regarding this case, or any relevant information concerning recent aggravated assaults involving gun violence, you are encouraged to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigation Division.

You can reach them at 478-625-7538, or 478-625-4014.