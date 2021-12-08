Three arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Burke County car dealership

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people were arrested in Burke County Wednesday after attempting to steal catalytic converters from a car dealership.

At 1:06 am, deputies responded to 480 US Highway 25 North, Waynesboro Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, in reference to an alarm activation.

Deputies searched the area and located Charles Moore III under a vehicle in the lot. He was actively in the process of cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

A second search of the lot led officers to find Christopher Rigdon who was hiding in the woods adjacent to the lot.

After further investigation, it was determined that Moore, Rigdon and Katelin Hill, the driver, had been targeting dealerships and storage facilities throughout Burke, Richmond and Columbia Counties. The three counties are working together on additional charges.

All three suspects were charged with 2 felony counts of theft by taking from a motor vehicle, criminal attempt theft by taking from a motor vehicle and criminal trespass. They are all three being held in Burke County Detention Center.

The investigation is still in the initial phase, so details are limited at this time.