AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday.

Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three adult males attacked him and his friend while they were in the park. According to the victim, the men were aproaching and threatening to shoot them. He said while trying to get away from the men, he dropped a book bag containing a bb gun.

Then while running away, he heard four to five shots being fired in his and the other victim’s direction. He said the men left the area in a white U-Haul truck in an unknown direction.

While at the scene, Gold Cross evaluated both victims and discovered that one did have shrapnel on the right side of his neck. He was then taken to AUMC.

Sergeant Inman was able to make contact with the white U-haul truck at Madrid Drive. The vehicle was occupied by Xavier Grinage, Treyvion Grinage, and Charles Grinage. All suspects were arrested and taken to CID at 400 Walton Way for further investigation.