THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Scott Huff, water and sewer director for the City of Thomson, has been fired following a DUI arrest last month.

According to the city manager, Huff was terminated on November 29, just two days after the arrest. Huff requested his termination be reviewed by the city council.

The council reviewed Huff’s case in a special called executive session Monday and voted to uphold his termination.

According to arrest records, Huff was pulled over near the intersection of Hill Street and Main Street after a city police officer observed him swerving several times. A Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to the scene to conduct a field sobriety test, during which Huff refused to take a blood test.

The city tells NewsChannel 6 that Huff’s arrest did not happen in a city vehicle or on city time. Huff was previously suspended for 10 days in 2011 after being walked out of a sobriety test by Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry.

Former WJBF reporter Brett Buffington contributed to this story.