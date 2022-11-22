THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — A supervisor for the City of Thomson’s Public Works department has been arrested and charged with drinking and driving.

Investigators pulled over 55-year-old Scott Huff last Thursday. He’s also facing a charge of failure to maintain lane.

The city told WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Huff has been put on administrative leave, but that his arrest didn’t happen during work hours or in a city vehicle.

In 2011, WJBF News Channel 6 broke the story of Huff, also a city employee at the time, being walked out of a sobriety check by Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry. Huff wasn’t charged with a crime but was suspended by the city for 10 days for drinking and driving a city vehicle.

“City of Thomson officials were notified on November 18, 2022, that one of our employees was arrested the previous evening for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident did not occur during work hours or on a work-related trip, nor did it involve a city-owned vehicle. As per human resources policies, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending investigation and final decision on the case.” Statement from City Manager John Waller