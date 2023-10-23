AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A third person has been arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of an Aiken man.

25-year-old Demetrius Dwayne Doe Jr. was taken into custody at a home in Lexington County on Monday.

He is charged with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy.

Doe is charged in the November 29, 2020, shooting death of 34-year-old TyQuan Graham. That incident happened at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments on Sandlapper Drive in Aiken.

Doe is the third arrest made in connection with the murder.

On September 19th, investigators charged 30-year-old Rahem Devoe with Accessory Before the Fact to Murder.

Richard Lee Garvin, Jr. was also arrested in this case on July 26, 2023.

If you have any further information in this case, please contact investigators at 803-642-7620.