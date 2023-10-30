BARTOW, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities say 48-year-old Richard Salyer Jr. should be considered dangerous, and he’s been on the loose since last Friday.

Witnesses say it didn’t take long for authorities to respond.

“I did see a white car down there, and a couple of black ones. It was about 4 down there,” said Cofelia Francis.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Salyer was assigned to road scrapping detail in southwest Bartow, near Dukes and Kindon Road.

But around 12:30 PM, he went missing–and was last seen on the Caterpillar motor-grader he used while on the job.

“They shouldn’t have had him on there,” said Francis. “I don’t understand that. Why do you have a prisoner and have him on one of those road scrapers? And you know he’s a prisoner. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand it.”

The sheriff’s office says Salyer is a Georgia State prison inmate at the Jefferson County Correctional Institution.

Salyer is currently serving a sentence for Possessing a Firearm by convicted felon.

He also has previous convictions from Effingham County in 2021, which included three counts of Theft by Taking, and one count of Possession of Hydrocodone.

Salyer was also served sentences stemming from Toombs County for 1st Degree Arson, DUI, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding Police, and Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer.

Salyer and the motor grader are still missing at this time.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Communications Center at 478-625-4014.

You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.