Texas man sentenced to federal prison for “thousands” of child pornography images

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Texas man faces more than 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography through an internet messaging service.

23-year-old James Lee Kinnison of Cyprus Texas was sentenced to 121 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography. He will have to pay $15,000 in restitution as well as serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence.

“James Kinnison appeared to be a stellar student with a bright future – but his exploitation of countless child victims is horrific,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold accountable anyone who harms our most vulnerable citizens.”

In October 2018 the GBI conducted an investigation of a suspected child pornography distributor. They found out Kinnison was sharing videos and images of child porn to a private online messaging forum. During this time, Kinnsion was a student and tutor at Union University in Jackson Tennessee. He was interviewed by homeland security after admitting to sharing the images to the forum.

Kinnison shared $52,000 images of child pornography.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these offenders to justice.”

“These perpetrators think they can share their filth and hide from justice by using the anonymity of the Internet, but they are wrong,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Sentences like this send a loud message to Kinnison and others like him that this behavior will not be tolerated, and they will be held accountable.”

If anyone has information on suspected child exploitation, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children HERE or call 800-843-5678.