Ten charged with drug trafficking conspiracy in Georgia

(WJBF) – Ten individuals, including a number from the CSRA, have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

The alleged scheme involved use of forged and fraudulent prescriptions to obtain large amounts of Oxycodone.

All 10 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Oxycodone, which carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years upon conviction.

A pharmacist in Savannah first raised an alarm in April 2020 when she questioned the authenticity of a prescription and contact the authorities.

The indictment alleges that defendants filled more than 25 fraudulent prescriptions to procure in excess of 2,000 pills.