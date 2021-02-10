Ten charged with drug trafficking conspiracy in Georgia

(WJBF) – Ten individuals, including a number from the CSRA, have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.
The alleged scheme involved use of forged and fraudulent prescriptions to obtain large amounts of Oxycodone.
All 10 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Oxycodone, which carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years upon conviction.
A pharmacist in Savannah first raised an alarm in April 2020 when she questioned the authenticity of a prescription and contact the authorities.
The indictment alleges that defendants filled more than 25 fraudulent prescriptions to procure in excess of 2,000 pills.
- Raheem Hardy, 28, of Lithonia, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);
- Ke’Vontae Jenkins, 23, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);17 counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; two counts of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon;
- Denzil Shaw, 24, of Beech Island, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); seven counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; two counts of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Antonio Wideman, 27, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);
- Ronald Clements, 29, of Lithonia, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);
- Darien Grant, 27, of North Augusta, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone);
- Kentrell Thomas, 20, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and two counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge;
- Marquaill Leverett, 22, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge;
- Destiny Thompson, 20, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); two counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and one count of Attempt to Acquire Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and,
- Kitana Long, 22, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); and three counts of Acquiring or Obtaining a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge.