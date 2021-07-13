Teenager sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for Murder of Aiken man

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken teen has been sentenced to prison in a 2019 murder.

Tuesday in Aiken, Dae’Kwon Jaheem Simmons was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of 42-year-old Larry Swearingen.

Swearingen was walking with his family on August 6th, 2019, when a confrontation with an individual later identified as then-17-year-old Simmons escalated to Simmons shooting Swearingen.

Simmons, who was arrested six days later, was also sentenced to 5 years for possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime.

Both sentences will be served at the same time, with Simmons receiving credit for the almost two years he’s already spent incarcerated awaiting for the completion of court proceedings.

Simmons is currently listed as age 19 at the Aiken County Detention Center.