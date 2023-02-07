AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened on January 29th, 2023.

17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered.

One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with Lott.

The victim said that Lott shot him in the face in September of 2022 and there have been several times when he felt Lott posted threats directed at him. One alleged threat was, “You might have survived the first time, but you won’t survive a second time.”

The victim told police he was standing on the front porch of his home when he noticed a grey Dodge Charger slowly pass by. He said he noticed the passenger armed with an AK-47. He said the car went to the end of the street, turned around, and fire shots toward the home. He then said shots were fired into the home.

Responding officers found several bullet holes in the house and found shell casings on the ground.

Cameron Lott is charged with 6 counts of Assault/Attempted Murder and 1 count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

He remains in the Aiken County jail.