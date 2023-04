CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A spokesperson with Carowinds said that a 13-year-old boy climbed into the machine in hopes of stealing a toy, but ended up stuck.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, staff was notified that the teen climbed into the Cosmic XL Bonus Game located in the Thrill Zone.

The park’s medical staff helped the teen and they said that the 13-year-old was only stuck for about 17 minutes.

He was released to his guardian after medical treatment.