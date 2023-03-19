RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

Authorities say on Sunday, March 19 at 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road in reference to a shooting.

A male, later identified as Daquantavious Proctor, 19, of Augusta, was found shot at least once. He later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

In the meantime, the RCSO located two individuals wanted for questioning in Proctor’s murder, 19-year-old Sameelya Grant and an unidentified male.

Sameelya Grant Unknown Male

The investigation is ongoing.