AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A teenager has been arrested in Richmond County, charged with murder.

18-year-old Vinston Moultrie was arrested early Monday morning.

He’s charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During a Crime.

No word on which murder case he is charged with at this time.

