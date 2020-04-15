Teen charged as adult in Hephzibah murder

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A teenager is facing murder charges in a recent shooting.

16-year-old Jamarius Walker was arrested Tuesday, April 14th, and charged with Murder in the death of 21-year-old Antonio Geter Jr. Walker is being charged as an adult.

Investigators say they responded to calls of shots fired in the area of the 2500 block of Tobacco Road on April 13th just after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located Geter suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Eisenhower ER where he pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m.

Investigators learned that Geter was shot on the 2500 block of San Sebastian Court in Hephzibah.

Walker was arrested the following day and charged in Geter’s murder.