Possible pills found in local Jimmy Johns tea

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tainted tea at a local sandwich store.

According to two different incident reports, employees at the Jimmy Johns on Agerton Lane in Augusta called police with a complaint that the drink containers had been tampered with.

In the first incident on October 31st, a couple complained to management of stomach pains after drinking the tea.

The substance was described by an investigator as a ‘fruity smelling substance…mostly white with multicolors mixed in.’

The second, on November 4th, an employee called 911 after seeing what looked like two pills at the bottom of the tea container. An investigator says they appeared to be two circular, peach-colored pills.

The General Manager of the restaurant says tea is made fresh at that location each morning.

The matter is still under investigation.