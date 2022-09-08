RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators, deputies, and the FBI showed up to the home of 31-year-old Kenyon Booz on the 3000 block of Happy Road in South Augusta on Thursday, August 25 just before 11 p.m. to conduct a search warrant.

While executing the warrant, deputies discovered zip-lock bags containing various weights of marijuana in each back on the living room couch. There was also a black zip-lock bag on the kitchen island inside the home next to a black digital scale that contained marijuana. In total, investigators seized 52 grams of marijuana from the home.

As the investigation continued, investigators found zip-lock bags that contained approximately 1.1 grams of powdered cocaine in the kitchen. They also found a 32-quart storage container with a purple lid that contained a mushroom grown next to the water heater in the laundry room, a storage bin that contained mushrooms, and materials to support mushroom growth next to the container. These mushrooms tested positive as psilocybin or psychedelic mushrooms. A search of a back bedroom uncovered a large black Marijuana grow tent that investigators say was also growing mushrooms.

The search also netted guns and gun accessories inside of an ottoman in the front right room and inside Booz’s car behind the house. Of the discoveries were a green Glock 17, Romarm/Cugir Micro Drago 7.62x39mm, Block Aces Tactical 12 Gauge Shotgun Pro-Series S, and a T/C Encore 7mm Remington Magnum with a Vortex Crossfire II 6-18×44 Optic attached. They also found numerous magazines, firearm parts, ammunition, a Micro Roni Gen 4, a silencer, and various other accessories inside the ottoman where the firearms were found.

Booz refused to talk to investigators while the home was being searched and requested a lawyer. He was transported and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a silencer, manufacture of hallucinogen, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The Richmond County School System released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding Booz, who remains in jail at this time:

“Once released from jail, Kenyon Booz will be placed on leave. Pending results of the inquiry, appropriate personnel action will be taken.”