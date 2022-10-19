AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — T.W. Josey High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made against the school.

According to Richmond County Schools, a message was sent via AirDrop during the lunch period in the school cafeteria.

“We take threats seriously and work to resolve them quickly,” said a letter sent home to parents, “School Safety and Security officers are investigating the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, additional security personnel are on our school campus and movement in the school building is limited to help ensure that our students and staff remain safe.”

A Richmond County Schools spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the security protocols following the threat will remain in place for the remainder of the school day.

Parents are advised to talk to their children about the importance of school safety and their actions. If you have any questions, you’re advised to contact T.W. Josey directly. Any information about threats or school safety should be reported to the Richmond County School System Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.