Sylvania man charged in child porn case

STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A Screven County man is facing time in federal prison after being indicted on child porn charges.

34-year-old Daniel Boulineau of Sylvania has been indicted on three counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by a period of supervised release with no parole.

Boulineau allegedly distributed images and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, online. An investigation by the FBI and Child Exploitation Task Force led to his arrest on September 1.

“Child pornography is a horrific crime that repeatedly harms the victims as the images are shared again and again through predator networks,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “As our vigilant law enforcement partners detect and identify those engaged in this despicable activity, our office will prosecute those predators to the fullest extent possible.”

