SWAT responds to home in Millen, suspect in custody

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is in custody in Millen after a stand-off with SWAT.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells us the Special Response Team was called in at the request of the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office and Millen Police Department.

The call for support came in reference to a domestic situation involving a woman, a child and a man with a gun on the 600 block of Walnut Street in Millen.

BCSO SRT members, including a negotiator, entered the home around 1:45 p.m.

The man with the gun was taken into custody without incident around 2:15 p.m. He was arrested and turned over to the Millen Police Department.